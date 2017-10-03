Ron Darling: Aaron Judge Has a Chance to Be Named Among Yankee Legends

New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge's No. 99 jersey is the most popular-selling MLB jersey in 2017. The list of best-selling jerseys is determined by the number of jerseys sold from MLBShop.com since Opening Day.

Judge is just the second rookie to top the list since it started being tracked in 2010. Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was the best-selling jersey as a rookie in 2015. Bryant and teammate Anthony Rizzo finished second and third behind Judge for 2017.

Judge is a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year after setting a new rookie record for most home runs in a season with 52.

Check out the top 20 best-selling jerseys below:

1. Aaron Judge

2. Kris Bryant

3 Anthony Rizzo

4. Clayton Kershaw

5. Bryce Harper

6. Buster Posey

7. Yadier Molina

8. Mike Trout

9. Francisco Lindor

10. Javier Baez

11. Corey Seager

12. Mookie Betts

13. Jose Altuve

14. Kyle Schwarber

15. Gary Sanchez

16. Cody Bellinger

​17. Dustin Pedroia

18. Freddie Freeman

19. Noah Syndergaard

20. Nolan Arenado