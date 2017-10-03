Aaron Judge's No. 99 Is Best-Selling MLB Jersey of 2017
New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge's No. 99 jersey is the most popular-selling MLB jersey in 2017. The list of best-selling jerseys is determined by the number of jerseys sold from MLBShop.com since Opening Day.
Judge is just the second rookie to top the list since it started being tracked in 2010. Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was the best-selling jersey as a rookie in 2015. Bryant and teammate Anthony Rizzo finished second and third behind Judge for 2017.
Judge is a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year after setting a new rookie record for most home runs in a season with 52.
Check out the top 20 best-selling jerseys below:
1. Aaron Judge
2. Kris Bryant
3 Anthony Rizzo
4. Clayton Kershaw
5. Bryce Harper
6. Buster Posey
7. Yadier Molina
8. Mike Trout
9. Francisco Lindor
10. Javier Baez
11. Corey Seager
12. Mookie Betts
13. Jose Altuve
14. Kyle Schwarber
15. Gary Sanchez
16. Cody Bellinger
17. Dustin Pedroia
18. Freddie Freeman
19. Noah Syndergaard
20. Nolan Arenado