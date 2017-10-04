The Colorado Rockies are making their first appearance in the postseason since 2009 and will take on division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks in the one-game winner take all game.

The victor will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting on Friday.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks face off in Arizona at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday night with Jon Gray taking on Zack Greinke.

Roster

Outfielders: Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond, Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra, Raimel Tapia, Mike Tauchman

Infielders: Alexi Amarista, Nolan Arenado, D.J. LeMahieu, Mark Reynolds, Pat Valaika, Trevor Story

Catchers: Ryan Hanigan, Jonathan Lucroy, Tony Wolters

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson, Mike Dunn, Carlos Estevez, Jon Gray, Greg Holland, Jake McGee, Pat Neshek, Scott Oberg, Chris Rusin, Antonio Senzatela

Projected lineup

• Charlie Blackmon – CF

• DJ LeMahieu – 2B

• Carlos Gonzalez – RF

• Nolan Arenado – 3B

• Trevor Story – SS

• Mark Reynolds – 1B

• Ian Desmond – LF

• Jonathan Lucroy – C

• Jon Gray – RHP

​Pitching matchup

Zack Greinke (17–7, 3.20 ERA, 1.072 WHIP) vs. Jon Gray (10–4, 3.67 ERA, 1.296 WHIP)