Rockies Playoff Roster, Lineup, Pitching Matchup for Wild Card Game vs. Diamondbacks

Scooby Axson
October 04, 2017

The Colorado Rockies are making their first appearance in the postseason since 2009 and will take on division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks in the one-game winner take all game.

The victor will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting on Friday.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks face off in Arizona at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday night with Jon Gray taking on Zack Greinke.

Roster

Outfielders: Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond, Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra, Raimel Tapia, Mike Tauchman

Infielders: Alexi Amarista, Nolan Arenado, D.J. LeMahieu, Mark Reynolds, Pat Valaika, Trevor Story

Catchers: Ryan Hanigan, Jonathan Lucroy, Tony Wolters

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson, Mike Dunn, Carlos Estevez, Jon Gray, Greg Holland, Jake McGee, Pat Neshek, Scott Oberg, Chris Rusin, Antonio Senzatela

Projected lineup

• Charlie Blackmon – CF

• DJ LeMahieu – 2B

• Carlos Gonzalez – RF

• Nolan Arenado – 3B

• Trevor Story – SS

• Mark Reynolds – 1B

• Ian Desmond – LF

• Jonathan Lucroy – C

• Jon Gray – RHP

​Pitching matchup

Zack Greinke (17–7, 3.20 ERA, 1.072 WHIP) vs. Jon Gray (10–4, 3.67 ERA, 1.296 WHIP)

