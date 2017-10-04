The Colorado Rockies are making their first appearance in the postseason since 2009 and will take on division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks in the one-game winner take all game.
The victor will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting on Friday.
The Rockies and Diamondbacks face off in Arizona at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday night with Jon Gray taking on Zack Greinke.
Roster
Outfielders: Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond, Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra, Raimel Tapia, Mike Tauchman
Infielders: Alexi Amarista, Nolan Arenado, D.J. LeMahieu, Mark Reynolds, Pat Valaika, Trevor Story
Catchers: Ryan Hanigan, Jonathan Lucroy, Tony Wolters
Pitchers: Tyler Anderson, Mike Dunn, Carlos Estevez, Jon Gray, Greg Holland, Jake McGee, Pat Neshek, Scott Oberg, Chris Rusin, Antonio Senzatela
Projected lineup
• Charlie Blackmon – CF
• DJ LeMahieu – 2B
• Carlos Gonzalez – RF
• Nolan Arenado – 3B
• Trevor Story – SS
• Mark Reynolds – 1B
• Ian Desmond – LF
• Jonathan Lucroy – C
• Jon Gray – RHP
Pitching matchup
Zack Greinke (17–7, 3.20 ERA, 1.072 WHIP) vs. Jon Gray (10–4, 3.67 ERA, 1.296 WHIP)