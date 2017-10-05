Bryce Harper Unveils Special Cleats to Honor Vegas Shooting Victims

Washington Nationals outfielder and Las Vegas native Bryce Harper unveiled special cleats in honor of the victims of the Vegas shooting. 

Charlotte Carroll
October 05, 2017

Washington Nationals outfielder and Las Vegas native Bryce Harper tweeted a picture of the cleats he personalized honoring the victims of the Vegas shooting.

One cleat has the Vegas skyline and the other has the famous Vegas strip sign, each with the words "pray for" on them. 

There's no word yet on whether he'll wear them in the Nationals NLDS game against the Chicago Cubs. 

Earlier this week, he said that "the pride of Vegas runs deep" and that he "can't fathom the horrific event that has taken place."

He tweeted his condolences Monday to those impacted by the mass shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas.

MLB
White Sox Draft Pick’s Sister Killed in Las Vegas Shooting

A lone gunman open fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on an outdoor concert festival, killing at least 50 people and injuring over 400 people, according to The New York Times. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting began.

