The Indians seemed to get a career season from everyone. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor will receive down-ballot MVP votes. Corey Kluber is going to win the AL Cy Young. Heck, even Mike Clevinger is having the best season of his life and is going to work out of the bullpen in the ALDS. The Indians are loaded everywhere, but if they can find a hot streak from Edwin Encarnacion, they might be unstoppable.

Encarnacion signed a three-year, $60 million contract in the offseason and provided a stable, but not typical season for the Indians. His average (.258) dipped to its lowest since 2010; his OPS+ (128) was its lowest since 2011; and his home run total (38) took a slight dip from last season (42). His most impressive addition to his arsenal, however, was his on-base percentage (.377), which was his highest since 2012, due in large part to his career-high 104 walks. Encarnacion has come up with big hits in big situations before—see his walk-off home run in the 2016 AL Wild Card Game against the Orioles—and if he can heat up during these playoffs, it's hard to see any way to limit the Indians offense.