Cleveland Indians: Edwin Encarnacion

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Gabriel Baumgaertner
October 05, 2017

The Indians seemed to get a career season from everyone. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor will receive down-ballot MVP votes. Corey Kluber is going to win the AL Cy Young. Heck, even Mike Clevinger is having the best season of his life and is going to work out of the bullpen in the ALDS. The Indians are loaded everywhere, but if they can find a hot streak from Edwin Encarnacion, they might be unstoppable.

Encarnacion signed a three-year, $60 million contract in the offseason and provided a stable, but not typical season for the Indians. His average (.258) dipped to its lowest since 2010; his OPS+ (128) was its lowest since 2011; and his home run total (38) took a slight dip from last season (42). His most impressive addition to his arsenal, however, was his on-base percentage (.377), which was his highest since 2012, due in large part to his career-high 104 walks. Encarnacion has come up with big hits in big situations before—see his walk-off home run in the 2016 AL Wild Card Game against the Orioles—and if he can heat up during these playoffs, it's hard to see any way to limit the Indians offense.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters