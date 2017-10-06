How to watch Cubs vs. Nationals in NLDS Game 1 online, live stream, TV channel info.
The Chicago Cubs will be taking on the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series as they begin their title defense.
The Cubs finished the regular season with a 92–70 record to win the National League Central Division. It marked the Cubs' second straight division title.
The Nationals handily won the National League East Division by 20 games with a 97–65 record.
The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound in Game 1 against Stephen Strasburg.
See below for details on how you can watch the game:
How to watch
Time: 7:31 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.