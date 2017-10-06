How to Watch Cubs vs. Nationals: NLDS Game 1 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Cubs vs. Nationals in NLDS Game 1 online, live stream, TV channel info.

Chris Chavez
October 06, 2017

The Chicago Cubs will be taking on the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series as they begin their title defense. 

The Cubs finished the regular season with a 92–70 record to win the National League Central Division. It marked the Cubs' second straight division title. 

The Nationals handily won the National League East Division by 20 games with a 97–65 record.

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound in Game 1 against Stephen Strasburg.

See below for details on how you can watch the game:

How to watch

Time: 7:31 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters