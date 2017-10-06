The Chicago Cubs will be taking on the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series as they begin their title defense.

The Cubs finished the regular season with a 92–70 record to win the National League Central Division. It marked the Cubs' second straight division title.

The Nationals handily won the National League East Division by 20 games with a 97–65 record.

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound in Game 1 against Stephen Strasburg.

See below for details on how you can watch the game:

How to watch

Time: 7:31 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.