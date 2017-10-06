Indians’ Edwin Encarnacion Leaves Game With Ankle Sprain vs. Yankees

Edwin Encarnacion landed awkwardly on second base and had to be helped off the field with an ankle injury,

Jeremy Woo
October 06, 2017

Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion was helped off the field during the first inning of Friday’s ALDS Game 2 against the Yankees after injuring his ankle while retreating to second base.

After the Indians tied the game 2–2 following Carlos Santana’s RBI single, Jay Bruce hit a liner up the middle that was snagged by Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. Encarnacion was on second base (after being hit on the knee by a pitch earlier in the inning), and as he returned to the bag to avoid being doubled off, rolled his right ankle and landed atop the base.

He was called out to end the inning and helped off the field. He was replaced in the lineup by Michael Brantley. The Indians officially called it an ankle sprain.

Losing Encarnacion for any period of time would be a major blow to the Indians’ offense. The 34-year-old slugger hit .258 with 38 home runs this season for Cleveland.

 

