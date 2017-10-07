Aroldis Chapman Likes Instagram Comment: 'Let's Hope Joe's (Girardi) Contract Is Not Renewed After the Season'

It also read: "Let's hope Joe's (Girardi) contract is not renewed after this season:

The SI Staff
October 07, 2017

Following an excruciating extra-innings loss to the Indians on Friday, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman stirred a bit of controversy after "liking" a very pointed Instagram comment directed at manager Joe Girardi.

The image is a meme of Girardi putting his hands up that reads, "It's not what you want." New York held a five-run lead when starter CC Sabathia was pulled by Girardi in the middle of the sixth inning. Things went downhill very quickly from there.

 

 

Mood. #ALDS

A post shared by New York Yankees Coverage (@nyy_bronxbombers) on

Chad Green recorded an out before yielding a double and nicking Lonnie Chisenhall on a controversial hit-by-pitch that loaded the bases. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor knocked out a grand slam, drawing the Indians within a run of the lead. Jay Bruce tied it with an eighth-inning solo homer and Yan Gomes won it with a walk-off hit in the 13th inning.

Chapman himself threw two scoreless innings in the ninth and 10th, but started warming up as early as the sixth inning. The Yankees closer has been critical of his handling before—specifically after signing with New York, Chapman criticized Joe Maddon's usage of him in last year's World Series—but Chapman's endorsement of Girardi not returning while still playing in the postseason will raise eyebrows.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters