Following an excruciating extra-innings loss to the Indians on Friday, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman stirred a bit of controversy after "liking" a very pointed Instagram comment directed at manager Joe Girardi.

Aroldis Chapman liked an Instagram post calling Joe Girardi 'a complete imbecile' pic.twitter.com/rHyGxHG1z6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2017

The image is a meme of Girardi putting his hands up that reads, "It's not what you want." New York held a five-run lead when starter CC Sabathia was pulled by Girardi in the middle of the sixth inning. Things went downhill very quickly from there.

Mood. #ALDS A post shared by New York Yankees Coverage (@nyy_bronxbombers) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Chad Green recorded an out before yielding a double and nicking Lonnie Chisenhall on a controversial hit-by-pitch that loaded the bases. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor knocked out a grand slam, drawing the Indians within a run of the lead. Jay Bruce tied it with an eighth-inning solo homer and Yan Gomes won it with a walk-off hit in the 13th inning.

Chapman himself threw two scoreless innings in the ninth and 10th, but started warming up as early as the sixth inning. The Yankees closer has been critical of his handling before—specifically after signing with New York, Chapman criticized Joe Maddon's usage of him in last year's World Series—but Chapman's endorsement of Girardi not returning while still playing in the postseason will raise eyebrows.