Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton played in the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees with a cracked rib, according to Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press.

The Twins have yet to confirm the injury.

Buxton, 23, suffered the injury with a highlight reel catch in the second inning of the 8–4 loss to New York when he robbed Todd Frazier of an extra base hit. He was removed from the game with "upper back tightness" the team announced on Tuesday night. Buxton is expected to recover from the injury during the offseason.

• Indians Turn Cleveland Into Land of True Belief

Buxton finished the season with a career-high 140 games played and .253 batting average with 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and a team-leading 5.1 WAR.