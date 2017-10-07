Report: Twins' Byron Buxton Played Wild Card Game With Cracked Rib

Byron Buxton played in the Wild Card game with a cracked rib.

Chris Chavez
October 07, 2017

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton played in the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees with a cracked rib, according to Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press.

The Twins have yet to confirm the injury.

Buxton, 23, suffered the injury with a highlight reel catch in the second inning of the 8–4 loss to New York when he robbed Todd Frazier of an extra base hit. He was removed from the game with "upper back tightness" the team announced on Tuesday night. Buxton is expected to recover from the injury during the offseason.

Indians Turn Cleveland Into Land of True Belief

Buxton finished the season with a career-high 140 games played and .253 batting average with 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and a team-leading 5.1 WAR.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters