Watch: Nationals Mount Late Comeback With Harper and Zimmerman Homers

The Nationals offense had been dormant until Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman unleashed their power in the eighth.

Connor Grossman
October 07, 2017

Only five outs from sinking into a 2-0 series hole, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman rescued the Nationals in Game 2 of the NLDS, which Washington won 6-3.

Harper stepped up with a runner on and obliterated a pitch deep into the rightfield seats to tie the game at three. Nationals Park erupted, but that was only the appetizer for what was coming next.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon pulled Carl Edwards Jr. after he walked Daniel Murphy to follow Harper's moonshot. Maddon tapped Mike Montgomery to escape the eighth, but he promptly allowed a Daniel Murphy single. Zimmerman then stepped up with two runners on and lifted a soaring fly ball to left. Ben Zobrist moved back on the ball as if he had a beat on it, but it was only a deke. Delirium. 

In their three most recent trips to the postseason, the Nationals haven't advanced past the Division Series. It looked like this year would be no different until a stunning, series-changing eighth inning. The series moves to Chicago for Game 3 on Monday.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters