Only five outs from sinking into a 2-0 series hole, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman rescued the Nationals in Game 2 of the NLDS, which Washington won 6-3.

Harper stepped up with a runner on and obliterated a pitch deep into the rightfield seats to tie the game at three. Nationals Park erupted, but that was only the appetizer for what was coming next.

BRYCE TO THE MOON pic.twitter.com/7vOyWktnPC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 8, 2017

Cubs manager Joe Maddon pulled Carl Edwards Jr. after he walked Daniel Murphy to follow Harper's moonshot. Maddon tapped Mike Montgomery to escape the eighth, but he promptly allowed a Daniel Murphy single. Zimmerman then stepped up with two runners on and lifted a soaring fly ball to left. Ben Zobrist moved back on the ball as if he had a beat on it, but it was only a deke. Delirium.

Ryan Zimmerman for the lead! pic.twitter.com/NKYaCZz6O9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 8, 2017

In their three most recent trips to the postseason, the Nationals haven't advanced past the Division Series. It looked like this year would be no different until a stunning, series-changing eighth inning. The series moves to Chicago for Game 3 on Monday.