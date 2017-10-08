How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox: Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Astros vs. Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS. 

Stanley Kay
October 08, 2017

The Houston Astros will aim to book a spot in the American League Championship Series on Sunday when they take on the Red Sox in Boston. 

The Astros won both of the first two games of the series 8–2 at home. Houston hasn't been to a league championship series since 2005, when the team reached the World Series. 

Brad Peacock and Doug Fister are the probable pitchers for the Astros and Red Sox, respectively. 

The winner of this series will face either the Indians or Yankees in the ALCS. The Indians hold a 2–0 lead on the Yankees entering Sunday's Game 3. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters