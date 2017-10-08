The Houston Astros will aim to book a spot in the American League Championship Series on Sunday when they take on the Red Sox in Boston.

The Astros won both of the first two games of the series 8–2 at home. Houston hasn't been to a league championship series since 2005, when the team reached the World Series.

Brad Peacock and Doug Fister are the probable pitchers for the Astros and Red Sox, respectively.

The winner of this series will face either the Indians or Yankees in the ALCS. The Indians hold a 2–0 lead on the Yankees entering Sunday's Game 3.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.