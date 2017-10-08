The New York Yankees return home to the Bronx looking to win their first game of the American League Division Series. The Cleveland Indians lead the series 2–0 as they look to return to the American League Championship Series for the second consecutive year.

The Yankees will send Masahiro Tanaka to the mound to oppose Carlos Carrasco in effort to keep their season alive. A possible Game 4 would also be held at Yankee Stadium.

Here's how to catch the game:

How to watch

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Online stream: The game will be available to view online here.

Lineups

Indians Yankees Francisco Lindor – SS Brett Gardner – LF Jason Kipnis – CF Aaron Judge – RF Jose Ramirez – 2B Gary Sanchez – C Jay Bruce – RF Didi Gregorius – SS Carlos Santana – 1B Starlin Castro – 2B Austin Jackson – LF Greg Bird – 1B Michael Brantley – DH Todd Frazier – 3B Roberto Perez – C Jacoby Ellsbury – DH Giovanny Urshela – 3B Aaron Hicks – CF

Pitching matchup

Carlos Carrasco, RHP (18–6, 3.29 ERA, 226 K) Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (13–12, 4.74 ERA, 194 K)