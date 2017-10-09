After winning the first two games in Los Angeles, the Dodgers travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday.

L.A. won Game 2 on Saturday 8-5 behind two RBIs from Yasiel Puig and Austin Barnes. The Dodgers got just four innings from starter Rich Hill but used a powerful offense and strong bullpen to take a 2-0 series lead on the Diamondbacks.

Arizona's pitching has disappointed against the heavily-favored Dodgers in the first two games of the series. Robbie Ray lasted just 4.1 innings on Saturday, allowing four runs, and right-hander Jimmie Sherfy allowed 3 runs without recording an out.

Los Angeles will look to sweep the Arizona behind starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who was acquired midseason from the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks will counter with ace Zach Grienke, who will pitch against his former team.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 9, 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: TBS Live