The New York Yankees will look to stay alive in the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Indians with one final home game after winning 1-0 Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Mashiro Tanaka had seven strikeouts and three hits over seven scoreless innings for New York, with Greg Bird hitting a solo homer in the seventh for the winning run. Aroldis Chapman pitched the final five outs for the save.

Trevor Bauer (17-9) will be on the mound for Cleveland. He held the Yankees scoreless during 6 2/3 innings in Game 1. He'll make his third career start on three days rest or fewer.

Luis Severino (14-6) will start for the Yankees. He last pitched in the Wild Card win over the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs on four hits in his one-out appearance.

See below for details on how you can watch Monday's game.

How to watch

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

TV channel: Fox Sports 1