How to Watch Yankees vs. Indians: ALDS Game 4 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Yankees vs. Indians in ALDS Game 4 online, live stream or on TV.

Charlotte Carroll
October 09, 2017

The New York Yankees will look to stay alive in the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Indians with one final home game after winning 1-0 Sunday at Yankee Stadium.  

Mashiro Tanaka had seven strikeouts and three hits over seven scoreless innings for New York, with Greg Bird hitting a solo homer in the seventh for the winning run. Aroldis Chapman pitched the final five outs for the save. 

Trevor Bauer (17-9) will be on the mound for Cleveland. He held the Yankees scoreless during 6 2/3 innings in Game 1. He'll make his third career start on three days rest or fewer. 

Luis Severino (14-6) will start for the Yankees. He last pitched in the Wild Card win over the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs on four hits in his one-out appearance. 

See below for details on how you can watch Monday's game.

MLB
History Stings Indians, Andrew Miller in Excruciating Game 3 Loss to Yankees

How to watch

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.

