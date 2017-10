The National League Championship Series begins on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs are all possible contenders.

Since it can be tough to keep track of all the games, here's the complete list so you can be sure to mark your calendars before your fall activities and NLCS fast balls conflict.

The NLCS could end as soon as Oct. 18, with a new World Series champion being crowned as early as Oct. 28.

Here's the full NLCS and ALCS lineup:

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

ALCS Game 1 AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

NLCS Game 1: NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

NLCS Game 2: NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 16

ALCS Game 3: AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

NLCS Game 3: NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

NLCS Game 4: NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FS1)

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

NLCS Game 5*: NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)