Classic Eddie Vedder move right here.
Eddie Vedder just made a Cubs' fan's day in what could be the coolest baseball signing ever.
Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune tweeted photos of a fan who got the Pearl Jam's singer's signature by throwing, yes throwing, a ball from Wrigley Field to the bar Murphy's Bleachers.
Vedder signed the ball and then threw it back, proving he's got an arm in case his Cubbies ever need him. He also threw guitar picks to lucky fans in the bleachers.
This dude threw Eddie Vedder a ball from Wrigley to @murphysbleacher Eddie signed and threw it back pic.twitter.com/vdrG36Eh7z— Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017
Eddie vedder. #WrigleyField #cubs pic.twitter.com/vfsuX2XyI6— Leslie✨ (@ercus_leslie) October 10, 2017
Vedder is one of the Cubs' most famous fans, singing "Take me out to the Ballgame" at last year's World Series and partying with the team in the clubhouse following the win.
He wrote "(Someday We'll Go) All the Way" in 2007 about the Cubs' journey to the World Series.
The Cubs are up 2–1 on the Nationals in the NLDS.