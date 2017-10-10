Eddie Vedder Signed a Fan's Ball From a Wrigleyville Bar... Across the Street

Classic Eddie Vedder move right here. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2017

Eddie Vedder just made a Cubs' fan's day in what could be the coolest baseball signing ever. 

Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune tweeted photos of a fan who got the Pearl Jam's singer's signature by throwing, yes throwing, a ball from Wrigley Field to the bar Murphy's Bleachers. 

Vedder signed the ball and then threw it back, proving he's got an arm in case his Cubbies ever need him. He also threw guitar picks to lucky fans in the bleachers. 

Vedder is one of the Cubs' most famous fans, singing "Take me out to the Ballgame" at last year's World Series and partying with the team in the clubhouse following the win. 

He wrote "(Someday We'll Go) All the Way" in 2007 about the Cubs' journey to the World Series. 

The Cubs are up 2–1 on the Nationals in the NLDS. 

Sometimes celebrities are just like us, cheering on their favorite teams, sporting plenty of MLB apparel and of course, drinking a beer or having a hot dog. While they might have a little easier of a time getting those scarce playoff tickets, they nonetheless are hoping for broken curses and continued dominance just like you. Here's a look at just a few celebrity fans of 2017 MLB playoff teams. 

