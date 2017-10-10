After losing to a bloop single off Anthony Rizzo's bat to go down 2-1 in the National League Division Series, the Nationals could have used a break. It appeared they got exactly that when Game 4 was rained out on Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Tanner Roark was set to start for Washingtonon Tuesday, but the rain out gave Stephen Strasburg an extra days' rest. The thought was Strasburg could pitch in Game 4 on Wednesday on a normal four days' rest instead of Game 5, when he was previously scheduled to start. Strasburg has pitched much better than Roark has this year (2.52 ERA to Roark's 4.67) and was stellar in Game 1—he gave up just three hits and a single earned run in seven innings—so you have to think Strasburg would be the choice, if healthy.

Right after the game was officially postponed, Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Roark would start on Wednesday and Strasburg would remain slotted for a deciding Game 5, should Washington win Game 4 at Wrigley Field. Baker said Strasburg, as well as a number other Nationals, is feeling under the weather. The reason? Weather changes, air conditioning, and mold.

Baker: "Alot of my team is under the weather with the change of weather, A/C, hotel...this is the time of year for mold around Chicago". pic.twitter.com/3dalgrTwLW — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) October 10, 2017

Ah, mold! Of course.