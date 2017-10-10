Watch: Dusty Baker Says Players Sick Due to Mold in Chicago

Ah—mold, of course. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 10, 2017

After losing to a bloop single off Anthony Rizzo's bat to go down 2-1 in the National League Division Series, the Nationals could have used a break. It appeared they got exactly that when Game 4 was rained out on Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Tanner Roark was set to start for Washingtonon Tuesday, but the rain out gave Stephen Strasburg an extra days' rest. The thought was Strasburg could pitch in Game 4 on Wednesday on a normal four days' rest instead of Game 5, when he was previously scheduled to start. Strasburg has pitched much better than Roark has this year (2.52 ERA to Roark's 4.67) and was stellar in Game 1—he gave up just three hits and a single earned run in seven innings—so you have to think Strasburg would be the choice, if healthy.

Right after the game was officially postponed, Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Roark would start on Wednesday and Strasburg would remain slotted for a deciding Game 5, should Washington win Game 4 at Wrigley Field. Baker said Strasburg, as well as a number other Nationals, is feeling under the weather. The reason? Weather changes, air conditioning, and mold. 

Ah, mold! Of course. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters