How to Watch Cubs vs. Nationals: NLDS Game 4 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Cubs vs. Nationals online: live stream, TV channel info.

By Chris Chavez
October 11, 2017

The Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the National League Division Series looking to close it out at Wrigley Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Cubs lead the series 2–1.

The Cubs are looking to advance to the National League Championship Series for the third consecutive year. 

Game 4 was initially scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but was rained out. 

Nationals manager Dusty Baker was contemplating changing his starting pitcher from Tanner Roark to Stephen Strasburg, who was initially slated to pitch on Tuesday, but as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday he appears to be sticking with Roark. The Cubs will send 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta to the mound.

The Nationals are looking to avoid a fourth division series loss in six seasons.

Here's how to watch the game below:

How to watch

Game time: 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Online Stream: The game can be watched online with TBS Live. 

