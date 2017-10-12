How to Watch Cubs vs. Nationals: NLDS Game 5 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

By Scooby Axson
October 12, 2017

A berth in the National League Championship Series is at stake when the defending champion Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals square off in Game 5 of the NL Division Series.

The Nationals staved off elimination in Game 4 after a brilliant pitching performance by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg pitched three-hit ball over seven innings while striking out 12 in Washington's 5–0 victory.

In Game 5, the Cubs will send out Kyle Hendricks, who won Game 1 of the series by pitching seven scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out six.

The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. 

See below for details on how you can watch Thursday's game:

How to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.

