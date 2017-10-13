The AL Championship Series kicks off Friday with the Houston Astros hosting the New York Yankees on Friday in Game 1.

The Yankees beat the Indians in five games, coming back from an 0-2 start in the ALDS.

The Astros earned an ALCS berth with a 3-1 series victory over the Red Sox.

Dallas Keuchel (14-5) will pitch for the Astros. He pitched 5 2/3 innings in Game 2 against the Red Sox series, allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven.

The Yankees have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

See below for details on how you can watch Monday's game.

How to watch

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or stream with Fox Sports Go.