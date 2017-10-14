Corey Seager Left Off Dodgers' NLCS Roster With Back Injury

Dodgers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager has been left off the team's NLCS roster with a back injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Friday that Seager was questionable for Game 1 with what he described as a muscular injury in Seager's back, but he did not suggest that Seager might not be able to play in the series altogether.

It's a major blow to the Dodgers, as Seager, 23, hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs and 33 doubles this season and plays strong defense. He played in all three games of Los Angeles' sweep of the Diamondbacks and went 3 for 11 with a triple and 2 RBIs in the series.

Candidates to replace Seager at shortstop include Logan Forsythe, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez. The Dodgers added Charlie Culberson to the roster to fill the spot opened by Seager's absence.

Game 1 between the Dodgers and Cubs is at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET.