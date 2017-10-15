How to watch the Cubs take on the Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 National League Championship Series on Saturday.
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 National League Championship Series on Sunday night.
The matchup is a rematch of last year's NLCS, which the Cubs won in six games. Chicago ultimately won the World Series in seven games after the Cleveland Indians blew a 3–1 lead.
The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks to reach the NLCS, while the Cubs beat the Nationals in five games.
The Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday night.
See how to watch Sundays's game below:
How to watch
Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.