The Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 National League Championship Series on Sunday night.

The matchup is a rematch of last year's NLCS, which the Cubs won in six games. Chicago ultimately won the World Series in seven games after the Cleveland Indians blew a 3–1 lead.

The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks to reach the NLCS, while the Cubs beat the Nationals in five games.

The Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday night.

See how to watch Sundays's game below:

How to watch

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.