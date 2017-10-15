Young Athletics Fan Writes Letter To Team After Losing Baseball Memorabilia in Wildfire

A 9-year-old fan wrote a touching letter to the Athletics after his house burned down. 

By Chris Chavez
October 15, 2017

A young Oakland Athletics wrote a letter to the team after he lost coveted baseball memorabilia in the North Bay wildfires that have ravaged parts of Northern California, according to Katie Utehs of ABC 7 in the Bay Area.

Tens of thousands of people who evacuated are hoping to return hope soon while others await any information whether they have a home to return to.

Here's what 9-year-old Loren Jade Smith penned to the A's:

"To the Oakland A's:

I love watching your A's games. I want to be an A's player and I play at Mark West Little League in Santa Rosa. I played baseball in my backyard all day loving the A's and making up my own game. In my backyard they won six World Series in a row. But my house burned down in the Santa Rosa fire and my saddest things was my baseball collection cards, my 17 jerseys and 10 hats and my baseball from the game and also a ball signed by the whole team and Rickey Henderson and Bob Melvin. My brother and me have so much fun but he is only 9 months old. I am teaching him how to throw balls. I have every single A's card from 2000 to now but I am 9-years-old. I had a major league baseball and it all burned up. So sad. I know you are not all together but hope they get this.

By Loren"

View the letter below:

Former A's pitcher Dan Haren reached out on Twitter.

The A's team president said that the team would be connecting with the family to assist them.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters