A young Oakland Athletics wrote a letter to the team after he lost coveted baseball memorabilia in the North Bay wildfires that have ravaged parts of Northern California, according to Katie Utehs of ABC 7 in the Bay Area.

Tens of thousands of people who evacuated are hoping to return hope soon while others await any information whether they have a home to return to.

Here's what 9-year-old Loren Jade Smith penned to the A's:

"To the Oakland A's:

I love watching your A's games. I want to be an A's player and I play at Mark West Little League in Santa Rosa. I played baseball in my backyard all day loving the A's and making up my own game. In my backyard they won six World Series in a row. But my house burned down in the Santa Rosa fire and my saddest things was my baseball collection cards, my 17 jerseys and 10 hats and my baseball from the game and also a ball signed by the whole team and Rickey Henderson and Bob Melvin. My brother and me have so much fun but he is only 9 months old. I am teaching him how to throw balls. I have every single A's card from 2000 to now but I am 9-years-old. I had a major league baseball and it all burned up. So sad. I know you are not all together but hope they get this.

By Loren"

Former A's pitcher Dan Haren reached out on Twitter.

Where can I send something? — dan haren (@ithrow88) October 15, 2017

The A's team president said that the team would be connecting with the family to assist them.