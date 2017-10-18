How to Watch Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 5 Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch ALCS Game 5. 

By Scooby Axson
October 18, 2017

The New York Yankees are back in the American League Championship Series and seek to take a three games to two lead with a Game 5 victory over the Houston Astros.

The Yankees tied up the series with a 6–4 victory in Game 4, sparked by Aaron Judge, who hit a home run and a game-tying double in the eighth inning, igniting a four-run inning.

The Game 5 starters, Houston's Dallas Keuchel and Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka, is the same matchup from Game 1 in the series, a 2–1 Houston victory.

Keuchel struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings to earn the victory in that game. 

Find out how to watch Game 5 below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters