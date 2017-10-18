The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their march through the postseason and are one game away from the franchise's first appearance in the world series in nearly 30 years.

The Dodgers took a commanding 3–0 series lead over the defending champion Chicago Cubs after 6-1 victory in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Yu Darvish pitched six innings and was aided by home runs by Andre Ethier and Chris Taylor, who also added an RBI triple.

The pitching matchups for Game 4 are Alex Wood for the Dodgers with Jake Arrieta taking the mound for the Cubs.

