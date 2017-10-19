The Guy Who Caught Justin Turner’s Walk-Off Homer in L.A. Caught Another in Chicago

Keith Hupp has now snagged homers hit by Justin Turner and Javier Baez.

By Associated Press
October 19, 2017

He’s become Mr. Hawk-tober.

Remember that fan who made the great catch on Justin Turner’s game-ending home run at Dodger Stadium over the weekend? Guess what? He did it again.

Keith Hupp came up with his second homer souvenir in the NL Championship Series, corralling the ball Cubs star Javier Baez hit into the bleachers at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

“I’m still kind of a newbie at this ballhawking stuff,” the retired policeman told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Chicago. “The only thing that’s lightning strike-ish about this is that it’s two in four days.”

Hupp is 54, from Southern California and has rooted for the Dodgers forever. A season ticket-holder, he always sits in the outfield and has gotten 11 home-run balls this year.

But a pair of playoff goodies — hard to imagine anyone is having a better postseason than him.

Fan-tastic!

“I’m old, I’ve got gray hair and a bum shoulder,” he said. “I do have a good glove.”

Hupp said the Turner catch was easy. He scrambled toward a railing in the center-field stands and, with no one near him, leaned over to make the snag. The three-run drive in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Dodgers a 4-1 win in Game 2, and Hupp presented the ball to Turner that night.

The grab became an instant highlight and made Hupp an internet sensation. The play he made to get the Baez ball in Game 4, that was more painful.

Hupp was close to the top row of the left-field seats — above the noted ballhawks patrolling Waveland Avenue — when Baez connected in the second inning. The ball hit a back railing and caromed into a swarm of fans, beneath a TV camera stand.

“Everyone was about half my age, but I pounced. I’ll pounce if there are no kids around,” he said.

“I grabbed the ball and tried to tuck it in, like a football,” he said. “I got piled on pretty good, I could feel a couple guys trying to rip it out of my glove. It felt like I got a cracked rib.”

Hupp planned to be at Game 5 Thursday night with Los Angeles holding a 3-1 lead. One more Dodgers win and he’d get a chance at the ultimate prize.

“I only started doing this stuff a few years ago, after I retired,” he said. “But I do know that catching a home run ball at the World Series, that would be the holy grail.”

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters