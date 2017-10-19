How to Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs NLCS Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Game 5 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Cubs on Oct. 19.

By Scooby Axson
October 19, 2017

The Chicago Cubs have another chance to extend their season when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Cubs staved off elimination by winning Game 4 by a score of 3–2. Joe Madden was ejected for the second time in the series after arguing a call in the eighth inning should have not been overturned.

Jake Arrieta got the win for the Cubs, pitching 6.2 innings, striking out nine and was backed by Javier Baez, who snapped an 0-for-20 hitting streak by smacking two home runs.

In Game 5, Los Angeles will go with three-time NL Cy Young winner and ace Clayton Kershaw, who won Game 1 of the series.

Chicago will start Jose Quintana, who sports a 1.59 ERA this postseason.

How to Watch

Time: Thursday, Oct. 19, 8:08 p.m. EST

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

