Report: Alex Cora to be Named Red Sox Manager After ALCS

Alex Cora will reportedly be named Red Sox manager after the ALCS. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 19, 2017

The Red Sox have settled on their man: Alex Cora, the Astros' bench coach, will be named Boston's new manager after the completion of the ALCS, according to a report from LasMayores.com, MLB's official Spanish website. 

The Red Sox fired John Farrell two days after Boston was eliminated by the Astros in five games in the ALDS. Cora, 42, played 14 years as an infielder in the major leagues—including four with the Red Sox, from 2005-08—before retiring in 2011. Since then, he has done commentary work for ESPN and ESPN Deportes. He joined the Astros shortly after the conclusion of last season. 

The Astros trail the Yankees 3-2 in the ALCS, with Game 6 taking place in Houston on Friday. Game 7, if necessary, will be on Saturday. It is unclear whether Cora would remain with the Astros should they reach the World Series. 

Cora joins a Red Sox team with a young core that won the AL East with 93 wins. As Farrell's firing suggests, Cora will be expected to lead the Red Sox deep into the playoffs. 

