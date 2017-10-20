How to watch Game 6 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
The New York Yankees are now one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2009 and will head to Houston to face the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS on Friday night.
The Yankees took the 3-2 series lead Wednesday night, beating the Astros 5-0. New York hasn't lost at Yankee Stadium all postseason.
Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings, recording 10 strikeouts, three hits and one walk. Greg Bird's second-inning RBI single was the first run against Astros ace Dallas Keuchel in 14 2/3 postseason innings. The Yankees have now outscored the Astros 21-9 in the ALCS, with Houston hitting just .147 as a team in the series.
Luis Severino (14-6, 2.98 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees on Friday. Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 ERA) will pitch for Houston.
Find out how to watch Game 6 below.
How to Watch
Game Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
