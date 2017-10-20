The New York Yankees are now one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2009 and will head to Houston to face the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS on Friday night.

The Yankees took the 3-2 series lead Wednesday night, beating the Astros 5-0. New York hasn't lost at Yankee Stadium all postseason.

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings, recording 10 strikeouts, three hits and one walk. Greg Bird's second-inning RBI single was the first run against Astros ace Dallas Keuchel in 14 2/3 postseason innings. The Yankees have now outscored the Astros 21-9 in the ALCS, with Houston hitting just .147 as a team in the series.

Luis Severino (14-6, 2.98 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees on Friday. Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 ERA) will pitch for Houston.

Find out how to watch Game 6 below.

How to Watch

Game Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

