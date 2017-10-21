Report: Cubs Fire Pitching Coach Chris Bosio

The Cubs have reportedly fired pitching coach Chris Bosio. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 21, 2017

Two days after their season ended with an 11-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, the Cubs fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. 

Bosio spent five years with Chicago and guided the pitching staff for last year's World Series winning team. 

The Cubs' team ERA of 3.95 was fourth-best in the majors for the regular season, but the bullpen struggled mightily en route to a 6.21 ERA in the playoffs.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after the Game 5 loss that he didn't envision any changes to his coaching staff.

"The staff has done a great job," Maddon said Wednesday, per the Chicago Tribune. "Our staff has been awesome, and they're tight, a tightly knit group. There's a lot of synergy involved. No one knows everything. Everybody helps everybody. There's cross-pollination. Nobody is on their own little island. I like that."

Nightengale is reporting that the Cubs could look to hire Jim Hickey, who was the Rays' pitching coach for ten years before leaving the club after the regular season this year. 

