The Los Angeles Dodgers are this season's World Series favorites, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

The National League pennant winners are currently installed as –160 favorites to beat the AL Champion Houston Astros in their series that starts on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are seeking their first World Series championship since 1988. Los Angeles had the majors best record and its highest payroll and overcame an 11-game losing streak in September.

The Dodgers dispatched the reigning World Champion Chicago Cubs in five games in the NLCS, while the Astros won the final two games against the New York Yankees to clinch their second World Series appearance.