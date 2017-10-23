World Series Odds: Dodgers Slightly Favored Over Astros

The Dodgers won the most games during the regular season.

By Chris Chavez
October 23, 2017

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the 2017 World Series, which is set to begin on Tuesday night. The Dodgers have opened as slight favorites according to the early odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

The Las Vegas SuperBook opened with the Dodgers at -140 (5/7) and the Astros are at +120 (6/5).

The Dodgers led the major leagues with the most wins during the regular season. They won the National League West with a 104–58 record. The Dodgers dropped just one game in the postseason after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks and taking four of five from the Chicago Cubs.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

