What Channel is the World Series?

Find out the 2017 MLB World Series broadcast information.

By Nihal Kolur
October 24, 2017

FOX will be broadcasting the 2017 Major League Baseball World Series, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck will commentate his 19th World Series and will be joined by color commentator John Smoltz in the booth. Ken Rosenthal and SI's Tom Verducci will report from the field.

Before the game, Kevin Burkhardt will host Fox's pregame coverage, along with former players Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Keith Hernandez and Frank Thomas.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the defending champion Chicago Cubs in five games and led the league with 104 wins during the regular season.

You can watch every game on FOX. You can live stream the World Series on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

