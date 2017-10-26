Mike Francesa: Joe Girardi Can Get a Job In 15 Minutes If He Wants One

Mike Francesa says he knew the Yankees and Joe Girardi had troubles back in May.

By Chris Chavez
October 26, 2017

The New York Yankees have parted ways with manager Joe Girardi after 10 years, which made Thursday afternoon's radio show with Mike Francesa as a must-listen show for New Yorkers. Francesa opened his show saying that he was not surprised that Girardi was let go but also would not have been surprised if he came back.

Girardi finished his time in New York manager with a 910-710 record, including a World Series title in 2009. The Yankees were one victory away from reaching the World Series but lost to the Houston Astros in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

"First of all, I've heard rumblings of things this year that there was a little bit of tension," Francesa said in his monologue. "I heard that from some people who were close to the situation. And I just thought there was a chance that this was going to happen this year. I'm not surprised. I wouldn't have been surprised if Joe came back but I am not in the least surprised that he's leaving. I don't think anybody should be. We've all talked about it. He leaves with very impressive credentials. He could get a job in 15 minutes if he wants one. We'll see where he winds up."

"I started hearing this from people around that team in May that there was an issue," Francesa later added while taking callers. "It was not a surprise. That they were not getting along"

The Yankees Make a Cold, Calculating Decision by Refusing to Retain Joe Girardi​

Listen to Francesa's comments below:

He later added that he also heard several players on the Yankees were not the biggest fans of Girardi but it was not some of the younger stars. The exception was probably Gary Sanchez because "Joe was very hard on him."

Francesa said that Girardi would not appear on his show on Thursday and wanted to spend time with his family but would probably come on at a later date.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters