The New York Yankees have parted ways with manager Joe Girardi after 10 years, which made Thursday afternoon's radio show with Mike Francesa as a must-listen show for New Yorkers. Francesa opened his show saying that he was not surprised that Girardi was let go but also would not have been surprised if he came back.

Girardi finished his time in New York manager with a 910-710 record, including a World Series title in 2009. The Yankees were one victory away from reaching the World Series but lost to the Houston Astros in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

"First of all, I've heard rumblings of things this year that there was a little bit of tension," Francesa said in his monologue. "I heard that from some people who were close to the situation. And I just thought there was a chance that this was going to happen this year. I'm not surprised. I wouldn't have been surprised if Joe came back but I am not in the least surprised that he's leaving. I don't think anybody should be. We've all talked about it. He leaves with very impressive credentials. He could get a job in 15 minutes if he wants one. We'll see where he winds up."

"I started hearing this from people around that team in May that there was an issue," Francesa later added while taking callers. "It was not a surprise. That they were not getting along"

HUGE UPDATE: Mike Francesa knew there was trouble between Girardi and the Yankees back in MAY! Bonus story about Joe locking eyes with Mike. pic.twitter.com/AUdOEow9jH — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 26, 2017

He later added that he also heard several players on the Yankees were not the biggest fans of Girardi but it was not some of the younger stars. The exception was probably Gary Sanchez because "Joe was very hard on him."

Francesa said that Girardi would not appear on his show on Thursday and wanted to spend time with his family but would probably come on at a later date.