Derek Jeter: Joe Girardi Dismissal "Unfortunate" But "Part of The Business"

Derek Jeter gives his thoughts on Joe Girardi's dismissal.

By Chris Chavez
October 26, 2017

Former New York Yankees captain and new Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter says the team's decision to part ways with manager Joe Girardi was "unfortunate" but part of the game, according to Neil Best of Newsday.

Jeter played with Girardi from 1996 to 1999, where they won three championships in four seasons, and was coached by him for the final seven years of his career.

“I played with Joe,” Jeter said. “He was a coach. He was a manager. He’s probably one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. You know, it’s unfortunate. This is a business. You learn that."

“I think when you first come up as an athlete, as a professional athlete, when you’re younger you’re just playing the game," he added. "The longer you play you realize this is starting to become a business. So there are some things that at times are unpopular, or are not popular. But it’s part of the business.”

Girardi finished his 10 years in New York with a a 910–710 record and won the 2009 World Series. The Yankees finished the regular season with a 91–71 record before making a run all the way to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

