Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pulling a weapon out on a woman, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Maxwell was booked by Scottsdale, Arizona police at his home late Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that the victim is a food delivery person who stated that Maxwell pointed a weapon at her.

Maxwell, 26, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Last week, Maxwell, who made news as the only major league baseball player to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem, said he was denied service at an Alabama restaurant by a waiter who did not agree with the protest.

Maxwell, in his second MLB season, hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBI in 76 games.