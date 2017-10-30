Game 5 of the World Series has not lacked in excitement or game-changing home runs.

After the Dodgers grabbed an 8-7 lead in the seventh inning after center fielder George Springer misplayed a ball he dove for, the Astros came back with a vengeance.

It started with Springer going deep on the first pitch Brand Morrow threw all game to start the bottom half of the inning and tie the game at 8. A single by Alex Bregman allowed Jose Altuve to bring home home on a double and give Houston its first lead of the game. After Morrow threw a wild pitch to start Carlos Correa's at bat, the next ball was sent into the stands and the Astros had an 11-8 lead thanks to the two-run home run.

Morrow threw just six pitches before getting pulled from the game.

If Houston can hold on to this lead, it will take a 3-2 series lead to Los Angeles for Game 6 Tuesday.