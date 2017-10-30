The Astros grabbed their first lead in Game 5 of the World Series in the seventh inning.
Game 5 of the World Series has not lacked in excitement or game-changing home runs.
After the Dodgers grabbed an 8-7 lead in the seventh inning after center fielder George Springer misplayed a ball he dove for, the Astros came back with a vengeance.
It started with Springer going deep on the first pitch Brand Morrow threw all game to start the bottom half of the inning and tie the game at 8. A single by Alex Bregman allowed Jose Altuve to bring home home on a double and give Houston its first lead of the game. After Morrow threw a wild pitch to start Carlos Correa's at bat, the next ball was sent into the stands and the Astros had an 11-8 lead thanks to the two-run home run.
October 30, 2017
October 30, 2017
Morrow threw just six pitches before getting pulled from the game.
If Houston can hold on to this lead, it will take a 3-2 series lead to Los Angeles for Game 6 Tuesday.