How Many World Series Have the Dodgers Won?

How many times have the Dodgers won the World Series?

By Khadrice Rollins
October 31, 2017

The Dodgers have won the World Series six times in their franchise history.

The Dodgers first won the World Series as the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, beating the Yankees in seven games.

The other five times they won the World Series the team was based in Los Angeles, with the victories coming in 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981 and 1988.

The team has played in the World Series 21 times, with two of the appearances coming as the Brooklyn Bridegrooms, two coming as the Brooklyn Robins, seven as the Brooklyn Dodgers and 10 as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 1890, the Brooklyn Bridegrooms tied the World Series with the Louisville Colonels 3-3-1.

In 1899 and 1900 the Brooklyn Superbas won the NL Pennant, but there was no World Series during those seasons.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters