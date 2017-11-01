Damning details have emerged from Oakland Athletics Bruce Maxwell's arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Maxwell, who became the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem this season, is accused of pointing a gun in a delivery woman's face as he answered his door and cussing at police during the arrest.

From the police report, which can be read in full here:

Lindsay stated that she is a delivery driver for Postmates and was making her first stop of the night. Lindsay advised me she received an order to pick up approximately five dollars worth of food from Geno's Cheesesteak and Deli in Tempe and deliver it to a Bruce Maxwell at the above address. All the listedn information was provided to Lindsay via the Postmastes app. Once Lindsay arrived at the listed residence, she knocked on the screen door. Without any provocation, the door opened and Lindsay advised me she was staring straight at the barrel of a silver handgun. Lindsay stated she was in shock and simply stated "Are you Bruce?"...Once Lindsay was able to get back to her vehicle, she immediately dialed 911. Lindsay stated her entire interaction with the male subject lasted less than 60 seconds.

The report states that Maxwell then put the gun away and took the food. According to the police report, he told officers that he had cancelled his order but that he did indeed take the food and paid for it. Maxwell told officers that he had a gun holstered on his hip, but officers said he was wearing basketball shorts and that Maxwell did not respond when asked if it is possible to holster a gun on such shorts. Maxwell also told officers that the delivery person was a male.

Also from the report:

I asked if he pointed the gun as it was alleged he did and he now became verbally aggressive and stated he should have never been detained. He began making anti-police statements and utilized excessive profanity.

Officers also said Maxwell had a "strong odor of intoxicating liquor emanating from his breath. His eyes were blood shot and watery."

A preliminary hearing for Maxwell is scheduled for Nov. 8.