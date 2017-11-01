What Channel Is the World Series On?

Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday can be seen on FOX at 8 p.m. EST with the first pitch at 8:20 p.m. Check your local listings to find out what channel FOX is.

Additionally, you can stream the World Series on FOX Sports Go or Fubo TV, where you can sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 3-3 in the series after the Dodgers won Game 6 in Los Angeles. The game ended with Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen striking out Astros Carlos Beltran.

Game 7 will be played in Los Angeles.

Houston has a chance to win its first World Series in franchise history, while the Dodgers have a chance to win their first World Series since 1988.

The pitching matchup for Game 6 will be Lance McCullers Jr., of the Astros going against Yu Darvish of the Dodgers.