Houston is celebrating after the Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday.

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 7 to win the title. Houston pounced on Yu Darvish early, scoring five runs in the first two innings and never looking back.

Even though the Dodgers hosted Game 7, thousands of Astros fans gathered at Minute Maid Park in Houston to watch the deciding game. Here's a sampling of what the celebration looked like in Houston.

Astros!!! #worldserieschampions #gostros @astrosbaseball @culturemap @sportsmaphou A post shared by Marcy de Luna (@marcydeluna) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

H-TOWN I LOVE YA 🤘🏽 A post shared by Maria Mejia (@_mariamejia) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Houston isn't going to stop partying anytime soon.