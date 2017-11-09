Halladay Family Releases Statement After Pitcher's Death in Plane Crash

The Halladay family released a statement Thursday after Roy Halladay's death in a plane crash Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 09, 2017

The Halladay family released a statement to MLB.com on Thursday after former major league pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash Tuesday off Florida's Gulf Coast. He was 40 years old and is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children.

The statement said that "While many will remember him for his success as a major league pitcher, we remember him as an amazing father, loving husband and loyal friend."

It added:

Just as he was known for his work ethic in baseball, he was also widely respected by those who knew him in the aviation community for his hard work, attention to detail and dedication to safety while flying. He treated his passion for aviation with the same joy and enthusiasm as he did his love for baseball.

The family also announced there will be a service open to the public on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Halladay's unexpected death led to an outpouring of grief from MLB players and those who knew him

He pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013, winning two Cy Young Awards and finishing his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.

Read the family's full statement here.

