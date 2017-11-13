It's that time of year again where major league baseball's free agency will spark a lot of rumors and a lot of deals in teams hopes that a player will bring them one step closer to a championship.

Nine players have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams, and a total of 166 players have filed for free agency.

The majority of deals are expected to take place during the Baseball Winter Meetings on Dec. 10–14 in Orlando, Florida. The league's general manager as set to meet this week.

The Reiter 50: MLB's Best Free Agents | MLB Free Agent Compensation Rules

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Yankees have not yet spoken with free agent CC Sabathia about returning to the team next season. (MLB.com)

• Giancarlo Stanton continues to be subject of trade rumors as many teams in including the Giants, Red Sox, Cardinals and Phillies have reportedly expressed interest. Stanton has 10 years and $295 million left on his contract. (MLB.com)

• The Atlanta Braves to hire Alex Anthopoulos as their new general manager.

• In need of a second baseman, the Los Angeles Angels have “extensively examined” Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez. (Los Angeles Times)

• Free–agent Ichiro Sukuki have reached out to the Oakland A's about possibly joining the team. (San Francisco Chronicle)