NTSB Investigators Find Roy Halladay’s Plane Dipped as Low as 11 Feet Before Fatal Crash

By Dan Gartland
November 20, 2017

Roy Halladay’s plane flew within feet of the Gulf of Mexico’s surface and buzzed waterside homes before it crashed, federal investigators said Monday in an initial report of the crash. 

The 40-year-old former Cy Young winner was killed on Nov. 7 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf. Witnesses told investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board that Halladay was flying near the surface of the water before the crash and TMZ obtained video of the plane repeatedly changing altitude.

The NTSB confirmed through speaking with witnesses and analyzing information from the plane’s data recorder that Halladay dipped as close as 11 feet above the water and came within 75 feet of homes along the water’s edge. 

The plane climbed to an altitude of 300 to 500 feet and plunged into a 45-degree dive before crashing, witnesses told the NTSB. 

Halladay was the only person on board. 

A full report on the crash could take as long as two years to complete. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters