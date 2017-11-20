Roy Halladay’s plane flew within feet of the Gulf of Mexico’s surface and buzzed waterside homes before it crashed, federal investigators said Monday in an initial report of the crash.

The 40-year-old former Cy Young winner was killed on Nov. 7 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf. Witnesses told investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board that Halladay was flying near the surface of the water before the crash and TMZ obtained video of the plane repeatedly changing altitude.

The NTSB confirmed through speaking with witnesses and analyzing information from the plane’s data recorder that Halladay dipped as close as 11 feet above the water and came within 75 feet of homes along the water’s edge.

The plane climbed to an altitude of 300 to 500 feet and plunged into a 45-degree dive before crashing, witnesses told the NTSB.

Halladay was the only person on board.

A full report on the crash could take as long as two years to complete.