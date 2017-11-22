Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams will switch his number from No. 57 to No. 34 in honor of his college roommate, Cory Hahn, who suffered a career-ending and life-changing spinal cord injury in 2011.

Hahn, 25, was paralyzed from the chest down after sliding head-first into second base and breaking his neck during the third game of his freshman season at Arizona State. He was drafted in the 34th round, to coincide with his number, of the 2013 Major League Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hahn now serves as a scout for the Diamondbacks organization.

In a heartfelt letter, Williams wrote about Hahn as his source of inspiration and support.

I will now wear #34 on my back.



It is an honor, @CoryHahn34 pic.twitter.com/GxDDfg3pb1 — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) November 21, 2017

Williams, 25, started 25 games for the Pirates last year, going 7-9 with a 4.07 ERA in over 150 innings. He broke through to the major leagues in 2016 after attending Arizona State, where he played with Hahn.