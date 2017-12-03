Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has informed the New York Yankees that he will not be signing with them, according to multiple reports.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman informed reporters that the team was told they were not invited to make an in-person presentation to Ohtani and his camp. The San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners are still in contention to sign Ohtani, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers were also considered potential suitors for Ohtani.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox were also informed that they are out of the Ohtani sweepstakes as well. The Mariners have also dropped out, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports.

Ohtani was posted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Nippon Professional Baseball League on Friday. The window for Ohtani to negotiate with MLB teams expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 22. Teams interested in signing him will only be limited to amount of money in their international bonus pools. A $20 million fee would go to the Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The Yankees appeared to be fairly optimistic about signing Ohtani and were pooling together as much international bonus money as possible. The Yankees had about $3.5 million in money, which is the second-most behind what the Texas Rangers could offer. The Rangers are estimated to have $3.53 million to offer, if interested.

Cashman hinted that Ohtani's representatives said that they prefer a West Coast team in a smaller market. The Oakland Athletics are not one of those teams, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Ohtani, 23, is a two-way player who can serve as a pitcher and outfield. Ohtani posted a 42–15 record with a 2.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in five years as a pitcher. He also hit .283 with 48 home runs and 166 RBIs in 403 games.