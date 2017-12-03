Shohei Ohtani Informs Yankees That He Is Not Signing With Them

The Yankees are out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

By Chris Chavez
December 03, 2017

Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has informed the New York Yankees that he will not be signing with them, according to multiple reports. 

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman informed reporters that the team was told they were not invited to make an in-person presentation to Ohtani and his camp. The San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners are still in contention to sign Ohtani, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers were also considered potential suitors for Ohtani. 

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox were also informed that they are out of the Ohtani sweepstakes as well. The Mariners have also dropped out, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports.

Ohtani was posted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Nippon Professional Baseball League on Friday. The window for Ohtani to negotiate with MLB teams expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 22. Teams interested in signing him will only be limited to amount of money in their international bonus pools. A $20 million fee would go to the Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The Yankees appeared to be fairly optimistic about signing Ohtani and were pooling together as much international bonus money as possible. The Yankees had about $3.5 million in money, which is the second-most behind what the Texas Rangers could offer. The Rangers are estimated to have $3.53 million to offer, if interested.

Cashman hinted that Ohtani's representatives said that they prefer a West Coast team in a smaller market. The Oakland Athletics are not one of those teams, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Ohtani, 23, is a two-way player who can serve as a pitcher and outfield. Ohtani posted a 42–15 record with a 2.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in five years as a pitcher. He also hit .283 with 48 home runs and 166 RBIs in 403 games.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters