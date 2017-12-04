MLB Rumors: West Coast Teams Remain in Contention For Shohei Othani

Here are the latest on MLB rumors, possible trade talks and free agency transactions.

By Scooby Axson
December 04, 2017

It has been a slow free agency period so far, but things are expected to pick up once the winter meetings take place next month in Orlando, Fla.

So far, the nine players who have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams have turned down the offer and there has been little movement between teams and the 166 players that have filed for free agency.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Mariners, Dodgers, Angels, Giants, Padres, Cubs and Rangers are still in the running to signing Shohei Ohtani. According to multiple reports, Ohtani most likely will end up signing with a West Coast team.

• NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton could be waiting on interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers in determining if he will waive his no–trade clause. The Giants and Cardinals having reportedly agreed to the general framework of a trade. (MLB.com)

• The Cardinals remain in trade negotiations about Tampa Bay Rays reliever Alex Colome, and could target Evan Longoria if a deal with Stanton falls through. (MLB.com)

• Jay Bruce and the Mets have expressed interest in each other that could bring the slugger back to the team. (Newsday)

• The Rockies have expressed interest in bringing back closer Greg Holland, but if that falls throught they could target Wade Davis, or try to trade for Orioles closer Zach Britton. (MLB.com)

