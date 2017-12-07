Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman announced that he will be changing his jersey to No. 34 in memory of Roy Halladay. Gausman wore No. 39 last season.

Halladay died on Nov. 7 when his small sports plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was just 40 years old.

"Being a kid in love with the game of baseball, many of my afternoons and fondest childhood memories are of watching the game with my dad," Gausman wrote in a Twitter note. "Naturally, I became a huge fan of fellow Colorado native Roy Halladay. He instantly became my idol. For years I watched him dominate his competition. To me, Roy gave me the inspiration that I could fulfill even my biggest of dreams – being a pitcher just like him. The older I got the more I began to understand the challenges of being a baseball player in Colorado. There have been less than 100 Major League Baseball players that were born there. I'd like to think we have our own fraternity amongst ourselves. The loss of Roy was tragic and is saddening, but I feel honored to have watched everything he achieved. I plan to wear #34 next season to honor Roy Halladay both on and off the field."

In honor of Roy #34 pic.twitter.com/iuA28LNd1I — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) December 7, 2017

Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time MLB All-Star with the Blue Jays and Phillies.