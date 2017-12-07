Which Free Agent Will be the Best Bargain?

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
December 07, 2017

Tom Verducci: Jay Bruce. The market for power hitters has cratered because home runs are so prevalent. Three years ago Bruce would have been looking at a four- or five-year deal. (Think Curtis Granderson: four years, $60 million.) Now he could be had for about $39 million over three years. That’s a good value for someone who can hit in the middle of an order, play good defense in the outfield or at first base.

Jay Jaffe: Lance Lynn. You don't hear him being talked about as a potential $100 million pitcher, but in a winter where Darvish and Jake Arrieta are the only two top-tier pitchers, the going-on-31-year-old righty is worth a closer look. Despite missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, he's proven durable, making 31 or more starts in every other year since 2013, posting a 3.30 ERA (118 ERA+) and 3.7 FIP with 8.2 strikeouts per nine and a decent groundball rate.

Stephanie Apstein: Is it cheating to say Shohei Ohtani?

Jack Dickey: Todd Frazier. While his best days may be behind him, he managed to post a .344 OBP and 27 homers while splitting time between the White Sox and Yankees last year. He’s a useful player, not a complete one, which often leads to a lack of free-agent appreciation. He’d make a fine signing for either New York team.​

Jon Tayler: In years previous, a lefthanded slugger who hit 38 home runs and set full-season career highs in on-base and slugging percentage would set the free-agent market (or at least his agent’s cellphone) on fire. That likely hasn’t been the case for Logan Morrison, though, who will have to wait for Hosmer to find a home before teams come calling despite his brilliant 2017 season (135 OPS+, 3.6 WAR, one ill-conceived war of words over the home run derby with Gary Sanchez). And with front offices increasingly wary of giving big bucks to first basemen no matter how much power they provide, one team could find itself landing Morrison for relative peanuts—especially compared to the haul Hosmer is going to get.​

Gabriel Baumgaertner: All Carlos Santana does is hit. He's forever been underappreciated. He may be a bit limited defensively, but he'll stabilize any lineup that needs an effective contact hitter with good power.

Connor Grossman: Eduardo Nuñez isn’t going to be dirt cheap, but given his versatility and relatively solid season at the plate last year he’s a good fit on almost any team. Nuñez took off after getting traded from the Giants to the Red Sox, nearly hitting .400 in his first 10 games and equaling his home run total (four) that he had in his first 76 game in San Francisco.

He should have no shortage of suitors, but that being said, he’s not going to command the salary of a superstar. He just has a knack for moonlighting as one occasionally. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters