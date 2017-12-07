Which Team Will be the Most Active?

Tom Verducci: The Cardinals. They want Stanton, may have to “settle” on Martinez, could use bullpen help, including a closer, and are likely to trade from their outfield depth. ​

Jay Jaffe: The Mariners. Jerry Dipoto is apparently the shark of general managers; if he stops wheeling and dealing, he may die.

Stephanie Apstein: It’s hard to bet against the Mariners here as long as they continue to employ Dipoto. They even traded us last year.​

Jack Dickey: Why bet against Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners? The most active general manager in baseball may very well stay that way, with his team in need of a first baseman, center fielder, ideally another starter, and perhaps some insurance for soon-to-be-38-year-old Nelson Cruz. Could Ohtani fill the last two holes himself?​

Jon Tayler: Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto awakens in a dark hotel room in Orlando’s Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort, curtains drawn and furniture strewn like boats in a harbor after a hurricane. He bolts upright, his mouth dry. What time is it? He looks around the room, sees scattered trays of congealing room service hamburgers and fries and a stained, dogeared copy of last year’s Baseball Prospectus Annual. Hell, what day is it? He finds his phone next to him, its battery drained to four percent. His screen is nothing but text messages and missed calls from his assistants. Why am I getting emails from the Cardinals that you traded them our entire starting rotation?!? reads one. Another: Jerry, we can’t acquire literally every pick in the Rule 5 draft. Dipoto licks his chapped lips, gets out of bed, and pulls the curtains slightly aside. It’s blindingly bright outside. I think we need a new sixth outfielder, he absently thinks to himself. His phone starts buzzing.​

Gabriel Baumgaertner: The Winter Meetings didn't even begin and Jerry Dipoto already traded for Dee Gordon and switched him to a new position. As long as Dipoto is running the Mariners, they'll always be busy in December.

Connor Grossman: The Giants have already shown in the Stanton and Ohtani sweepstakes that they’re serious about flipping last season’s disaster upside down. That doesn’t mean a rebuild, but more so a willingness to part with familiar faces to sure up weaknesses like center field or an overall power-starved lineup. Outside of the outfield, San Francisco has holes to address at third base and in the bullpen.

General manager Bobby Evans seems willing to explore adventurous deals, which is a bit of a departure from past Giant teams that have re-signed their proven players. If Stanton doesn’t pan out, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Giants shifted gears toward Andrew McCutchen.​