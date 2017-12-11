The New York Yankees officially announced their trade with the Miami Marlins that sends 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations to the Bronx in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers.

Stanton was introduced as a Yankee for the first time at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Before his introduction, Stanton posted the following photo on Instagram and took a shot at the Marlins' front office.

In his press conference, he said that there was "no structure" with the Marlins and their front office. It was clear to Stanton that Marlins part-owner Derek Jeter wanted to take the team through another rebuild. The Marlins had deals lined up with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals but neither team was on a list of places that Stanton would waive his no-trade clause for. He told reporters that he met with those clubs out of respect but rejected both deals.

Stanton relayed a message to Marlins fans and said to "hang in there" and "maybe watch from afar" as the team is expected to struggle. The Marlins have not made the postseason since 2003.

Stanton will wear No. 27 with the Yankees. He also said that he is is willing to play anywhere that Yankees manager Aaron Boone sees fit and would also shift to left field.

Stanton is coming off a season in which he led the majors with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs and 91 extra-base hits. He has $295 million remaining on his contract over the next 10 years and the Yankees are expected to pay about $265 million of that. He has the option to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the 2020 season.